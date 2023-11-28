PDL president Abir Moussi starts hunger strike in Manouba Civil Prison

President of the Free Destourian Party (PDL), Abir Moussi, started a hunger strike, on Tuesday morning, in Manouba Civil Prison, a member of her defence committee said on Tuesday. Moussi is protesting against «her persecution and violation of her fundamental rights to freedom, health, political activism and intellectual affiliation,» the same source said. Her defence lawyers underscored that Moussi's hunger strike will continue throughout the international campaign "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Tunisia." Moreover, the PDL president is planning to send "urgent communications" to the UN as well as all regional and international institutions to unveil the truth about the status of women's rights in Tunisia. Speaking to prison authorities, her defence lawyers called on the Manouba Civil Prison to provide Moussi with a regular medical check up, holding authorities accountable for any potential deterioration of Moussi's health. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse