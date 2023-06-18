General

Presidency remembers Geingob for leading Namibia’s transition to Independence

The Presidency on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Hage Geingob for exceptional leadership remembering how on this day in history 18 June 1989, Geingob brought back the flag of the liberation movement Swapo to Namibia.

Press Secretary in the Presidency Dr Alfredo Hengari in a media statement issued on Sunday said, after 27 years in exile fighting for the liberation of Namibia, Geingob brought the flag of the liberation movement Swapo back home, when he led the first group of senior Swapo freedom fighters, who would play a pivotal role in the transition of Namibia to independence in 1990.

“The Presidency wishes to thank President Geingob for his steadfast, inclusive and visionary leadership as Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, Founding Prime Minister and third President of the country,” he stated.

The exemplary and exceptional service of Geingob he said, shall continue to inspire current and future generations.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

