Rough &amp;amp;amp; Tough Rally generates over N.dollars 1 million for CAN

The annual 'Rough and Tough Rally' which took place over the weekend raised more than N.dollars 1 million for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). The three-day rally started last Thursday and followed routes past Omajete up to Khorixas, where it concluded at the Madisa Camp on Saturday. CAN Chief Executive Officer Rolf Hansen in an interview with Nampa on Monday said 280 competitors, 78 rally cars, and 35 back-up vehicles (including a team from the Cancer Association and additional media crew) completed the 1 000-kilometre trek. 'A community of classic and off-road car lovers, adventurers, and high-spirited enthusiasts who lived their passion this weekend and paid it forward to help others - this is the beautiful story of Rough n Tough,' he said. The rally was founded six years ago by Philipie Baard as he wanted to create an exciting event for vehicle enthusiasts while giving back to the community. What began as a list of potential participants quickly became one of Namibia's off-road adventure highlights. Participants must have a genuine spirit of adventure and their cars must be older than 30 years old. All participants are encouraged to raise funds for CAN through their networks and family, Hansen said. Donations from previous years' events were used to support the organisation's National Cancer Outreach Programme and Patient Financial Assistance Programme, while all funds raised through the 2023 event will go toward the establishment of the new palliative care unit currently under construction by CAN.

Ugandan Boda Bodas Return to Road – With Requirements

KAMPALA – After four months in lockdown, motorcycles commonly known as boda bodas have resumed public transport in Uganda and are allowed to carry passengers. However, boda bodas must follow strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, much to the displeasure of both cyclists and passengers. For four months since Uganda instituted a lockdown […]
Inequality, Infrastructure Gaps Keeping African Cities from Unleashing Sustainable Development Potential, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Africities Summit Forum

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the opening ceremony of the Africa Trade and Investment Forum of the Africities Summit in Kisumu, Kenya, today:Honourable Ministers and Mayors, dear participants,I a…
US Sanctions Zimbabwean Official over Post-Election Killings

HARARE – The United States on Thursday placed on its sanctions list a former Zimbabwean army general who commanded troops accused of killing six civilians after a disputed election a year ago.The listing of Anselem Sanyatwe signals U.S. frustration ove…