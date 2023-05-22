General

Rough &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Tough Rally generates over N.dollars 1 million for CAN

The annual 'Rough and Tough Rally' which took place over the weekend raised more than N.dollars 1 million for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). The three-day rally started last Thursday and followed routes past Omajete up to Khorixas, where it concluded at the Madisa Camp on Saturday. CAN Chief Executive Officer Rolf Hansen in an interview with Nampa on Monday said 280 competitors, 78 rally cars, and 35 back-up vehicles (including a team from the Cancer Association and additional media crew) completed the 1 000-kilometre trek. 'A community of classic and off-road car lovers, adventurers, and high-spirited enthusiasts who lived their passion this weekend and paid it forward to help others - this is the beautiful story of Rough n Tough,' he said. The rally was founded six years ago by Philipie Baard as he wanted to create an exciting event for vehicle enthusiasts while giving back to the community. What began as a list of potential participants quickly became one of Namibia's off-road adventure highlights. Participants must have a genuine spirit of adventure and their cars must be older than 30 years old. All participants are encouraged to raise funds for CAN through their networks and family, Hansen said. Donations from previous years' events were used to support the organisation's National Cancer Outreach Programme and Patient Financial Assistance Programme, while all funds raised through the 2023 event will go toward the establishment of the new palliative care unit currently under construction by CAN.

