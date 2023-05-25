South Africa’s “Oasis (Reach for Your Dreams)” Receives Recognition from UNAOC-BMW Group’s Intercultural Innovation Hub

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / South African organization “Oasis: `Reach For Your Dreams`” is one of ten global grassroots recognized by the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Hub, a joint initiative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, implemented with the support of Accenture, during a ceremony held in Berlin, Germany.

Selected for their project “Community Street Football/Netball”, the organization leverages the role of sport to help youth who have fallen through the gaps within society, and have either dropped out of school or have become involved in gang-related activities, by supporting their reintegration into society and empowering them to lead positive and self-sufficient lives. The programme engages participants in street football events, while uplifting young people by instilling them with life skills based on the values inherent to sports, such as team spirit, fair play, respect, and conflict management.

“We are honored to receive the support of the Intercultural Innovation Hub in addressing the challenges of the youth in our communities, and providing alternative solutions for their positive growth,” said Clifford Martinus, Founder of “Oasis `Reach For Your Dreams`”.

Every year, the Intercultural Innovation Hub supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Ceremony was chaired by Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the High Representative for UNAOC, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director.

Through the Intercultural Innovation Hub, Oasis `Reach For Your Dreams` will receive a financial grant, as well as one year of capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group, and Accenture to help strengthen the “Community Street Football/Netball” project and its contribution towards a more inclusive society. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/oasis-reach-for-your-dreams-community-street-football-netball/

Media Inquiries:

– Milena Pighi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, BMW Group, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de

– Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC, alessandrog@unops.org

SOURCE: United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)