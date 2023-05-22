Toddler drowns in Academia

A toddler drowned in the swimming pool of a house in Windhoek's Academia residential area on Sunday. The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in a crime report said the girl, aged two years and 10 months, was in the care of her father and grandmother after they had fetched her from her mother's house. According to the police report, she was playing outside with two other children aged four and seven when the incident occurred. The toddler's body was found floating under the pool cover. Police investigations continue. In an unrelated incident in the Kavango West Region, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death. The incident occurred at Kangenya liquor store in Nkurenkuru. According to the police, the suspect stabbed the 25-year-old victim in the chest with an okapi knife and he died on the spot. It is not clear what caused the fight. The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency