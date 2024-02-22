Towards meeting 35% of national needs in renewables by 2035

A workshop on the intervention modalities of the Energy Transition Fund was organised on Wednesday in Sfax at the initiative of the National Agency for Energy Conservation (ANME). The workshop is part of a set of regional meetings to introduce the Fund's initiatives and encourage Tunisian companies to join the energy transition process to better manage energy at the national level, Energy Efficency Expert Abdelhamid Ganouni told TAP. The Tunisian State has set itself ambitious energy targets up to 2035, aimed primarily at covering 35% of national needs with renewables, cutting energy demand by 34% and reducing carbon density to 45%, he said. These goals cannot be achieved without the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, he pointed out, recalling that any energy-related project has the opportunity to benefit from the Fund's interventions. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse