Fortrea Increases Patient Access Capabilities and Cold Chain Expertise with FortreaRx™ Expansion

Fortrea’s non-commercial specialty pharmacy expansion delivers flexible, scalable solutions to customers and life-changing medications direct to patients

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the opening of its expanded non-commercial specialty pharmacy, FortreaRx , located in Lake Mary, Florida, which offers advanced patient access solutions across the United States, including ambient and cold-chain distribution capabilities and expertise.

Licensed in all 50 states and U.S. territories, FortreaRx delivers flexible, scalable solutions that meet the specific needs of its customers while providing medications to patients who may otherwise not have access to them. Non-commercial specialty pharmacies, like FortreaRx, provide these solutions on behalf of their pharmaceutical manufacturer customers and are uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between pharmaceutical manufacturers and patients who meet the manufacturer requirements for prescription assistance.

Since FortreaRx’s inception in late 2008, Fortrea has pioneered non-commercial specialty pharmacy services, focusing exclusively on the distribution of free-goods products as an integrated component of pharmaceutical manufacturer-sponsored patient assistance programs (PAP) designed to expand access to therapy for qualified patients with no health insurance or those who are underinsured. The FortreaRx 40,000-square-foot facility doubles its operational space and bolsters its capabilities, delivering:

1,800 square feet of ambient storage

6,000+ square feet of cold chain storage with more than 85 percent of prescriptions filled by FortreaRx requiring this unique handling

Greater processing and fulfillment space for up to 18,000 prescriptions daily

Enhanced shipping solutions with options for overnight, expedited and 2-day deliveries

“Fortrea’s well-established patient services offerings, combined with the expanded capabilities of FortreaRx, deliver an end-to-end approach, from early clinical stages to post-market delivery, ensuring a comprehensive and personalized experience for patients,” said Bill Nolan, vice president and global head of Patient Access at Fortrea. “From our expertise in broad-range disease states to our unwavering commitment to patient assistance, Fortrea excels at delivering timely and impactful solutions to our pharmaceutical sponsors that strive to reduce patient and provider challenges by streamlining enrollment processes and by offering full integration with broader patient support initiatives.”

FortreaRx’s call center hub of case managers seamlessly manages patient inquiries, counseling and data verification of prescriptions. Fortrea’s patient access team helps patients and providers understand and navigate the complexities of coverage while removing obstacles to get medication to patients.

FortreaRx delivers efficient, consultative and cost-effective solutions for manufacturer prescription programs typically resulting in significant yearly savings for patients.

