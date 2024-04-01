Tunindex kicks off week up 0.28%

Tunis: Tunindex kicked off the week on a slightly positive note after rising by 0.28% to 8,946.44 points with a low volume of TND 2.2 million, according to broker Tunisie Valeurs. Assurance Maghrebia shares were the best performers after posting a 4.5% rise to TND 47.020, with a limited volume of TND 1,000. Poulina Group Holding shares also performed well. The share price rose by 4.1% to TND8.360, feeding the market with a capital of TND 171,000. MONOPRIX shares fell by 4.3% to TND 4.650 with almost no trade. SOMOCER also dropped by 3.2% to TND 0.600, generating only TND 10,000 in trading. Amen Bank shares were the most traded after rising by 0.74% to TND 37.980, feeding the market with a capital of TND 704,000. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse