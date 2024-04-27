Tunis International Book Fair: pro-Palestine demonstrators chant slogans against war on Gaza

TUNIS: Pro-Palestine demonstrators arrived in front of the Italian pavilion at the Tunis International Book Fair (FILT) on Saturday afternoon, shouting slogans against the war on Gaza. At 4pm, the Italian pavilion, guest of honour at the FILT, hosted a literary meeting at which the Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, gave a speech. The demonstrators denounced the Zionist occupation and its brutal aggression against the Palestinians. They condemned what they called the Italian state's 'support for Israeli occupation practices' in the besieged Strip. By the time the demonstrators arrived, the minister had already finished his speech. Security guards protected the Italian minister and the accompanying delegation until they left the fair, which was held at the Kram exhibition centre in Tunis. No incidents were reported. After their departure, activities continued in the Italian pavilion, where a presentation was made of Ahmed Somai's latest book, a translation of Marcello Veneziani's 'Vico Dei M iracoli'. The event took place without the presence of the Italian author. Pro-Palestinian activists demonstrated at the Italian pavilion before moving to the pavilion of the Institut français de Tunisie, chanting slogans against France's support for the Israeli occupation in its aggression against Gaza. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse