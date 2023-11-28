Tunisia ready to receive a number of wounded Palestinians for treatment, President Saied tells Egyptian President in phone call

President Kais Saied spoke by phone on Tuesday evening with Egyptian President Abdelfattah al-Sisi. The two presidents discussed bilateral relations, according to a statement from the presidency. President Kais Saied praised Egypt's role in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip following the destruction of all its facilities as a result of the Zionist aggression against it. He also expressed Tunisia's readiness, in coordination with the Republic of Egypt and the Palestinian Red Crescent, to receive a number of injured people for treatment in Tunisia. President Kais Saied pointed out that during this period of truce, there are a large number of people who do not have the minimum health care and others who are dying because of this catastrophic and inhumane situation. The foreign ministers of the two countries will coordinate in the near future to ensure that the Tunisian people fulfil their sacred duty towards the Palestinian people, according to the same statement. Source: Agence Tunis Afriqu e Presse