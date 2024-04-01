contact5

Weather sometimes densely cloudy in north and partly cloudy elsewhere Monday evening

Facebook
Twitter

Tunis: The weather on Monday evening will be partly cloudy in the north and partly cloudy in the rest of the regions, according to a bulletin from the National Meteorology Institute. The wind will blow from the north in the north and centre and from the east in the south, and will be relatively strong to strong near the coasts and in the highlands, and moderate to relatively strong in the rest of the regions. Overnight temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius in most regions and as low as 13 degrees Celsius in the highlands. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Recent Posts

Press Releases

recent posts

our categories

Copyright © 2024 Zimbabwe Online News . All Rights Reserved.

Recent Posts