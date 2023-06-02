GFA Ordinary Session of Congress slated for July 6

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has scheduled July 6, 2023, as date for the Ordinary Session of Congress at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The decision comes after the council on Tuesday, May 30,2023 held a meeting at its secretariat on the way forward towards the congress.

The Ordinary Session of Congress provides a platform for the GFA to engage other stakeholders concerning football related issues in Ghana.

GFA in a statement added that ' Congress shall meet in an ordinary session once every football season, usually before the commencement of the said season.'

It noted that article 31 (3) of the GFA statuses allows the council to make available the formal convocation of congress, which contains the agenda, activity report, financial statement and other relevant documents to the members of GFA at least seven days before the main congress.

Source: Ghana News Agency