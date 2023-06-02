General

GFA Ordinary Session of Congress slated for July 6

Web DeskComments Off on GFA Ordinary Session of Congress slated for July 6

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has scheduled July 6, 2023, as date for the Ordinary Session of Congress at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The decision comes after the council on Tuesday, May 30,2023 held a meeting at its secretariat on the way forward towards the congress.

The Ordinary Session of Congress provides a platform for the GFA to engage other stakeholders concerning football related issues in Ghana.

GFA in a statement added that ' Congress shall meet in an ordinary session once every football season, usually before the commencement of the said season.'

It noted that article 31 (3) of the GFA statuses allows the council to make available the formal convocation of congress, which contains the agenda, activity report, financial statement and other relevant documents to the members of GFA at least seven days before the main congress.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Sudanese Politicians Detained in Coup Start Hunger Strike

Web Desk

Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention, the coalition they were part of said on Friday.An army takeover on October 25 halted a power sharing deal between …
General

Attacks Kill Dozens of Displaced People in Eastern DR Congo

Web Desk

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency has expressed outrage at the sharp rise in deadly attacks by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri and South Kivu provinces.Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in the last month in a …
General

Nigerian Pres Buhari calls for concrete support to crush terrorism in Africa

Web Desk

ISTANBUL— Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to defeat terrorism and insurgency in Africa.Buhari was speaking on Saturday in Istanbul at the third edition of the Turkey-Afr…