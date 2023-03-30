Kenya: Private sector invited to invest in public digital projects

Kenya is calling on the private sector to digitise 5,000 government services by mid-2023. This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo, on Monday 27 March 2023 in Mombasa while chairing a sectoral consultative meeting with the country’s ICT community.

As a reminder, Kenya has just launched a digital highway project to lay over 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the country. It also involves the creation of 25,000 public Wi-Fi access points and the establishment of digital villages and studios in each of the country’s 1,450 districts.

Source: Africa News Agency