Krachi East: Incumbent NDC promises households water supply

Mr Wisdom Gidisu, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East Constituency, has said his priority is the provision of potable water to households in the Municipality.

He said despite River Oti running across Dambai, the regional capital, the resource is still scarce for households and that was a bother to him.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said many communities in his constituency which was largely rural were deprived of potable water and has cogent plans to correct the situation.

Mr Gidisu assured the delegates to give him the authority on May 13, to lead the party into the general election and winning to translate these projects into reality becomes their representative in parliament 2025.

He observed that most of the towns in the constituency are not connected to the national grid saying his position as the representative of the people is not only to win votes but to leave a befitting legacy for the generation yet unborn.

He explained that electricity connectivity and expansion to the neglected communities by his predecessor was essential because it would have opened the Municipality for investment and raise the standard of living of the people, while creating employable opportunities for the youth.

He assured that the remaining communities without electricity would be connected to the national grid, should the NDC come to power in 2025 and he remained their MP for the constituency.

He assured party faithful, chiefs and other stakeholders to tackle the unemployment challenge in the Constituency by creating jobs for the youths especially those that may be interested to join security services.

Source: Ghana News Agency