Man takes own life after allegedly killing girlfriend in Omusati

The Namibian Police Force in the Omusati Region are investigating a case in which a 44-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her 60-year-old boyfriend before he took his own life. Crime Investigations Coordinator for Omusati, Moses Simaho confirmed this to Nampa on Saturday, saying the incident occurred around 01h52 at Vunguvungu location in Okahao on Saturday. 'It is alleged that the couple were heard having an argument in their shack by a neighbour. The neighbour alerted the police after she heard suspicious movements,' he said. The police officers upon arrival found the door of the shack locked and they observed blood stains under the door. Simaho indicated that officers then had to break into the shack, where they discovered the body of the deceased lying on the floor in a pool of blood. She had multiple wounds on her back and neck. The suspect's body was hanging from the roof with a rope around his neck. Simaho identified the deceased as Uushona Anna Joima Tilimekondjo from Etunda village and Joseph Iipinge from Okahao village. Their bodies were transported to the Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted. The police recovered a panga, thought to be the murder weapon, from the scene. Source: The Namibia Press Agency