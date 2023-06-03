General

National Assembly should revoke same-sex marriage judgement: ACCN

Web DeskComments Off on National Assembly should revoke same-sex marriage judgement: ACCN

The Alliance of Christian Churches Namibia (ACCN) on Friday called on the National Assembly to use its power to repeal the judgement made by the Supreme Court on 16 May, recognising same-sex marriage conducted outside Namibia.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MoHAISS), Albert Kawana, ACCN Board of Trustees’ Executive Chairperson, Dolly Nengushe, said the Supreme Court did not take into consideration the interest of the public when making its decision, saying that the National Assembly should use its legislative power to pass laws in Namibia to revoke this judgement.

The ACCN, along with other Namibians against the Supreme Court’s ruling, gathered in front of the MoHAISS on Friday for a demonstration.

She also stated that the ACCN legal team concluded that the principles of common law referenced in the full court report is from a foreign judiciary and claimed that it undermines the sovereignty of the Namibian judicial system.

“The ruling is an infringement on the sovereignty of the Republic of Namibia and does not carry out the support of the majority electorate,” said Nengushe.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

US Envoy Heads to Africa to Advance Joint Priorities

Web Desk

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya this week to advance joint priorities following December’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.Her tour, from January 25 to 29, will focus on regional secur…
General

WMO releases ‘tell-tale signs’ of extreme weather conditions around the world

Web Desk

From extreme floods to heat and drought, weather and climate-related disasters have affected millions and cost billions this year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday, describing the “tell-tale signs and impacts” of intensified c…
General

Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

Web Desk

UNITED NATIONS— The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted by an overwhelming majority a new non-binding resolution that demands an “immediate” halt to Russia’s war in Ukraine. At UN headquarters in New York, 140 countries voted in favor, 38 abstain…