UHAS Basic School pupils support peers in flooded communities

School children of the University of Health and Allied Sciences Basic School (UBS) in Ho have donated some items to pupils affected by the recent flood devastation in the lower Volta area. The donation was made possible through contributions by parents of the pupils who responded to a call by the school's management to support the children in the flooded communities. The items included clothing, food, books, and other educational materials. Mr Seth Korgah, the Head of the Basic School, presented the items at Mepe in the North Tongu District, supported by Mr Collins Nunyoame, the Chairman of Parent-School Conference. He told the GNA that the giving culture inculcated into the children would transcend their generation. 'Our mission is to train future leaders who have high sense of excellence, brotherhood, integrity, innovation, service and leadership, which are the core values of the school,' he said. 'The world is coming to a level where people are inward looking but children should show to the world th at just as God gave Christ to the world, they must also share with the underprivileged'. 'We know that most of the children lost their dresses, books and other belongings, and we have collected a number of items to help them.' Led by staff of the School, the children and some parents made a trip to the hardest-hit areas of Mepe and Battor, encouraging children and adolescents there to be resilient. Mr Nunyoame, the Chairman of the Parent-School Conference, said the parents shared the loss of livelihoods due to the floods, hence the gesture. Mr Mensah Dekpe of the Presbyterian school and Mr Kumah Agboe of the Holy Christ School, received the items. They commended the UHAS Basic School for showing leadership and concern and assured that the items would be put to good use. The Basic school earlier held a carols ceremony and fashion show at the courtyard of its plush campus in Ho to mark the Christmas celebration. It was chaired by Senior Architect Ruth Xoladem Ayittey, the Director of Works and Physical D evelopment of the University, and attended by Prof Margaret Gyapong, Director of the Institute of Health Research. The first batch of the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates of the school were commended for their exceptional performance. Source: Ghana News Agency