You are a Co-Pilot, not mate – Dr Bawumia told

Accra: Dr Donald Agumenu, a leadership and governance expert , and a former Special Assistant to Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, has chastised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for describing himself as 'just a driver's mate' in the governance of the country. He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo had engaged him as his Co-Pilot to stear the affairs of the country and that he ought to take responsibility for the stewardship. Dr Agumenu wss commenting on the Vice President's address to the nation following his election as the Preaidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, in Accra. Dr Bawumia's address served as a precursor to his official campaign launch, following his election as Falgbearer of the New Patriotic Party in November 2023. In the address, said he was only a driver's mate in the government and that he would become the driver if elected President. Dr Agumenu said Ghana was a serious business, which called for true accountability for stewardship and true service to the nation. 'Mr Mate , do you want to shift blame to the Driver? I don't think that is just. Who is responsible for fuel, maintenance and other strategic roles in making sure the vehicle is safe as well as its passengers and the environment. 'For a number 2 citizen with serious leadership expectations and acclaimed expert power in the maintenance of the health of the vehicle (the economy of Ghana) to speak in that manner is not only unfortunate, but very disappointing. Ghana deserves better leadership to champion the affairs of the State,' he said. The Vice President highlighted the major achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led Government over the past seven years and outlined his vision for Ghana should he be elected as the President on December 7. Since becoming Flagbearer, Dr Bawumia has repeatedly articulated his intention to digitise Ghana's economy, create sustainable jobs, and build an inclusive system that aligns with global demands. 'My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficiency, data-driven and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution,' he told supporters of the Party in his victory address on November 4, 2023. Dr Bawumia pledged to unleash the ingenuity of the youth in various sectors such as information technology, robotics, entrepreneurship, creative arts, and sports, among others, to build a mighty nation. On digitalisation, Dr Agumenu said 'the evolution started with a solid telecommunications infrastructure over time, including the latest investments in the Accra Digital Centre, Rural Fibre Network, Metro Fibre Network and many others championed by President John Dramani Mahama.' Source: Ghana News Agency