African governments harness education data to reverse learning crisis

New SmartOnline® S3MX 3-Phase UPS offers clean and continuous power in a small footprint CHICAGO, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced the new S3MX Series, a SmartOnline® 3-Phase UPS system. Several sizes are available from 30 kVA to 200 kVA, configurable up to 400 […]