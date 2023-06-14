Asean English GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

Anaqua to Host Annual User Experience Conference with Keynotes from BASF, Copyright Clearance Center, and IBM

Web DeskComments Off on Anaqua to Host Annual User Experience Conference with Keynotes from BASF, Copyright Clearance Center, and IBM

Global innovators to meet, collaborate, and discuss the future of IP

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announces the keynote speakers and session line-up for its 2023 Anaqua Experience Conference (AEC). The AEC brings together IP and business leaders from across the globe to discuss key industry issues and the future of IP. Attendees will hear from industry experts as they share trends, insights, and best practices; engage in networking events to promote industry collaboration; and participate in training sessions to help further enhance their IP management.

“We are honored to serve the most innovative companies and law firms across the globe with our leading end-to-end, corporate, and law firm-focused IP management solutions,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “Our client conference provides an opportunity for the IP community to engage with each other and with the Anaqua team as we partner to succeed in the constantly changing IP environment.”

The conference’s keynote speakers include:

  • Dr. Markus Braun, Head of IP Operations, BASF
  • Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, Copyright Clearance Center
  • William R. LaFontaine, General Manager, IP, Vice President, Research Business Development, IBM Corporation

“One of the best things about The Anaqua Experience Conference is how interactive it is,” said Aileen Buchanan, Vice President, Client Success of Anaqua. “After years of virtual conferences, we are looking forward to gathering with our client community in one place to facilitate discussions on industry issues and challenges, exchanging views and insights, while strengthening our long-term partnership with clients. This ongoing, invaluable collaboration with our clients is part of what we call ‘The Anaqua Experience.’”

Anaqua will also host several sessions by leading international IP practitioners, including:

  • Christof Wolpert, VP Global Legal Innovation, adidas
  • Michelle Sympson, Manager, Global IP Administration, ASM
  • Halim Shehadeh, CEO, CWB Legal
  • Maxwell Adams, Patent Systems Operations Manager, Dolby
  • Benjamin Brown, Chief IP Counsel, Onto Innovation
  • Linda Kasulke, IP Paralegal, Rockwell Automation
  • Satoshi Ikeda, Senior Manager, IP, Sony
  • Michelle L. Saitz, IP Practice Support Services Supervisor, Thompson Coburn
  • Allyson L. Campbell, IP System Administrator, Thompson Coburn
  • Matthew Luby, Group Director, IP Analytics, TTI
  • And more.

The 2023 AEC will be held at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA from June 26-29. Registration remains open until June 26. To register for the event and learn more about the session line-up, visit anaqua.com/AEC.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8857830

Web Desk

Related Articles
Press Releases

O jornal canadense, The Globe and Mail, anunciou que a LeddarTech foi selecionada como uma das principais empresas canadenses de maior crescimento

Web Desk

QUEBEC, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A LeddarTech®, líder mundial no fornecimento da tecnologia de sensoriamento ADAS e AD mais flexível, robusta e precisa do mercado, tem o prazer de anunciar seu reconhecimento entre as melhores empresas canadenses de maior crescimento em 2022 pelo The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business, na qual a […]
Press Releases

Bitmain tiendra l’édition 2021 du World Digital Mining Summit à Dubaï, du 9 au 10 novembre

Web Desk

HONG KONG, 28 septembre 2021 /PRNewswire/ —Bitmain – le leader mondial de la fabrication de matériel de minage de cryptomonnaie, tiendra l’édition 2021 du World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) à Dubaï, du 9 au 10 novembre. Il s’agit de la troisième édition du WDMS, qui est organisé cette année par Bitmain et Antminer. Le WDMS, qui rassemblera les plus importants exploitants de centres […]
Press Releases

Billups Acquires Ad Tech Startup Outchart to Advance Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Aspirations

Web Desk

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., has acquired the assets of Outchart, a full-stack software provider for the digital out-of-home marketplace. The acquisition follows Billups’ recent purchases of Ads on Top in 2022 and MacDonald Media in 2020. The […]