General

Cenored appoints Fessor Mbango as new CEO

Web DeskComments Off on Cenored appoints Fessor Mbango as new CEO

Former Erongo Red Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fessor Mbango on Monday officially joined the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) as its new CEO on a five-year employment contract.

The 48-year-old Mbango signed his contract at the Cenored offices in Otjiwarongo, where its board chairperson Moses Matyayi announced his appointment.

“We are excited to announce and introduce Mr Mbango to the general public as the new Cenored CEO, with effect from today,” said Matyayi.

Mbango was the technical executive for ErongoRed before becoming CEO at the same company in 2017 in the Erongo Region.

On his part, Mbango said he was joining Cenored with a happy heart.

Cenored distributes electricity to the entire Otjozondjupa Region, Kunene, Omaheke rural and parts of the Oshikoto Region.

The company, with a staff complement of 212 employees, had been without a permanent CEO since the departure of Robert Kahimise who took up a similar position at the Electricity Control Board (ECB) in April this year.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

GIPF cautions members to be wary of scammers

Web Desk

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has warned the public to be wary of scammers soliciting personal financial information from its members in order to access their money.In a press release issued on Monday, GIPF stated that the goal is to …
General

UN Appeals for Aid for Kenyan Drought Victims

Web Desk

The United Nations is issuing a $139-million flash appeal to provide assistance to 1.3 million people in Kenya hardest hit by a severe drought.Millions of people across Kenya are suffering from two back-to-back seasons of poor rainfall, resulting in se…
General

African, European leaders set 2022 meeting to ‘reset’ relationship

Web Desk

BRUSSELS— African leaders will meet their European counterparts at a summit to redefine their relationship, even as the continent feels the pain of recent negative policies from Europe.The meeting, planned for February, will come weeks before the US-Af…