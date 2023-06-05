Cenored appoints Fessor Mbango as new CEO

Former Erongo Red Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fessor Mbango on Monday officially joined the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) as its new CEO on a five-year employment contract.

The 48-year-old Mbango signed his contract at the Cenored offices in Otjiwarongo, where its board chairperson Moses Matyayi announced his appointment.

“We are excited to announce and introduce Mr Mbango to the general public as the new Cenored CEO, with effect from today,” said Matyayi.

Mbango was the technical executive for ErongoRed before becoming CEO at the same company in 2017 in the Erongo Region.

On his part, Mbango said he was joining Cenored with a happy heart.

Cenored distributes electricity to the entire Otjozondjupa Region, Kunene, Omaheke rural and parts of the Oshikoto Region.

The company, with a staff complement of 212 employees, had been without a permanent CEO since the departure of Robert Kahimise who took up a similar position at the Electricity Control Board (ECB) in April this year.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency