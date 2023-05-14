Djerba: pyschological support team deployed in Hara Kbira, Djerba

A team of specialists from the psychological support unit of the Health Ministry was deployed on Sunday in Hara Kebira, or Es-Souani, Djerba , where it intervened, initially, with children, young people, mothers and families who were present at the time of the Djerba attack.

Coordinator of the Psychological Support Unit Aïda Neffati said the team, made up of several psychotherapists and psychiatrists was dispatched to the scene to provide psychological assistance.

Other similar interventions will be scheduled in case of need, she added.

This team provides psychological support to young people to avoid post-traumatic stress disorder. Awareness sessions focusing on post-traumatic symptoms, which develop after a traumatic event, were also held. Cases requiring more specific follow-up were taken care of by specialists.

This intervention in Essouani comes after the work already done, a few days ago, by a first medico-psychological unit with the wounded of the attack on the Ghriba and their close relatives at the Local Hospital "Sadok Makaddem " in Djerba, the same source said.

Two other units also provided psychological support to the relatives of the victims in Tunis as well as the tourists and pilgrims to the El Ghriba who are currently staying various hotels on the island of Djerba.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse