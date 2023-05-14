General

Djerba: pyschological support team deployed in Hara Kbira, Djerba

Web DeskComments Off on Djerba: pyschological support team deployed in Hara Kbira, Djerba

A team of specialists from the psychological support unit of the Health Ministry was deployed on Sunday in Hara Kebira, or Es-Souani, Djerba , where it intervened, initially, with children, young people, mothers and families who were present at the time of the Djerba attack.

Coordinator of the Psychological Support Unit Aïda Neffati said the team, made up of several psychotherapists and psychiatrists was dispatched to the scene to provide psychological assistance.

Other similar interventions will be scheduled in case of need, she added.

This team provides psychological support to young people to avoid post-traumatic stress disorder. Awareness sessions focusing on post-traumatic symptoms, which develop after a traumatic event, were also held. Cases requiring more specific follow-up were taken care of by specialists.

This intervention in Essouani comes after the work already done, a few days ago, by a first medico-psychological unit with the wounded of the attack on the Ghriba and their close relatives at the Local Hospital "Sadok Makaddem " in Djerba, the same source said.

Two other units also provided psychological support to the relatives of the victims in Tunis as well as the tourists and pilgrims to the El Ghriba who are currently staying various hotels on the island of Djerba.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

UN Human Rights Chief Makes First Visit to Burkina Faso

Web Desk

The United Nations’ human rights chief has called for increased efforts to protect the vulnerable in Burkina Faso’s growing conflict with Islamist militants. Rights groups say Burkina Faso has struggled to uphold human rights during its long-running co…
General

On the African Union-led Peace Talks

User1

We welcome the momentous step taken in Pretoria today to advance the African Union’s campaign to “silence the guns” with the signing of a cessation of hostilities between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. We commend the parties for taking this initial step to agree to end the fighting and continue […]
General News

Impact of high debt levels on least developed countries ‘cannot be overstated’, says UN

Web Desk

“While debt financing remains an important source for achieving positive development outcomes in LDCs, the recent trends are a cause for concern” UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said at the meeting on strengthening resilience to LDCs’ debt vulnerabili…