Former MP files nomination to contest Dormaa West NPP parliamentary primaries

Mr Ali Maiga Halidu, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, Bono Region, has filed his nomination forms to contest in the forthcoming primaries to become the party's candidate in the 2024 parliamentary election. He was accompanied by some constituency executives and supporters of the Party, in a procession amidst brass band music, through some principal streets of Nkrankwanta, the district/constituency capital, to the party office to present his forms to Mr Ernest Amankwaa, the Constituency Secretary. Submitting the forms on behalf of the aspirant, Mr Bala Mohammed, the Constituency Organiser, said Mr Halidu represented the best choice adding that students, widows, chiefs and queen-mothers were all in support of his comeback. Mr Amankwaa received the forms and assured that the local election committee would ensure fair playing field for all aspirants for a peaceful primary. Addressing his supporters, Mr Halidu said his decision to contest was based on promptings from well-meaning individuals attesting to the good works he did during his tenure as MP. He cautioned supporters to engage in clean campaign, adding: 'Don't go fighting with anybody, we need to unite to focus on our main task of beating the National Democratic Congress in the Election 2024.' Mr Halidu said the youth in the area were facing hardship with high unemployment and promised to work hard to ameliorate their challenges when given the nod. He expressed regret that most of the projects he started, including the Nkrankwanta-Diabaa-Kwakuanya roads, the Nkrankwanta market and stadium renovation, had all stalled. He promised to establish colleges of education and nursing in the area if he won the primaries and subsequently elected as the MP. He stated his untainted track record including provision of relief items for widows and other projects executed during his tenure as enough evidence that he was the best choice to lead the party in the constituency.

Source: Ghana News Agency

