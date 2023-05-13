General

Hohoe NDC delegates call for peaceful primaries

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency have called for peaceful polls for a successful presidential and parliamentary primary.

They also called for unity at the end of the polls to rally support for the winner ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mr Prosper Kumi, the Constituency Secretary, urged delegates and candidates to comport themselves before, during and after the elections to portray the peaceful nature the party was noted for.

1,139 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the constituency with six candidates competing for the parliamentary slot.

They are Theophilus Dzimega, a Legal Practitioner, Victor Herman-Condobrey, an Educationist, the 2020 NDC Campaign Manager, and former Hohoe MCE, and Mr Worlanyo Tsekpo, the NDC Bono Regional Youth Organiser.

The rest are Christine Afi Fiakpoe, a Private Legal Practitioner, Frank Ankutse, CEO of Ankies Construction Group, and Vera Yayra Yawa Hayibor, a PhD student at the University of Glasgow Law School, UK.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has observed the presence of a number of police officers ensuring that delegates adhered to directives at the St Francis College of Education, Hohoe, where the elections are being held.

Meanwhile, voting began smoothly at 1028 hours with the police ensuring security through a 'no accreditation, no entry' policy.

