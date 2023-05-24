Industry

Local beef retail prices in April 2023 averaged N.dollars 96.30/kg.

Web DeskComments Off on Local beef retail prices in April 2023 averaged N.dollars 96.30/kg.

Namibia’s beef exports decreased from 958 221 kilogrammes (kg) in April 2022 to 881 535kg in April 2023, representing an 8.0 per cent decrease.

This is according to the Meat Board of Namibia’s latest monthly report, which was availed to this agency today.

According to the report, local beef uptake improved due to better domestic margins (expressed by the difference between local retail prices and producer carcass prices), resulting in Namibia reducing beef exports.

Local beef retail prices in April 2023 averaged N.dollars 96.30/kg.

It also said the livestock and meat industry experienced mixed results in April 2023, with positive growth in the cattle and sheep sectors offset by reductions in the goat and pig sectors.

Beef and sheep producer prices rose month-on-month in April 2023 compared to March 2023 levels, while livestock producer prices fell at auctions.

Despite more meat being produced by export-approved abattoirs in April 2023, beef exports fell as more exportable meat was diverted to the domestic market.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
Industry

WHO: Zoonotic Disease Outbreaks on Rise in Africa

Web Desk

The World Health Organization is calling for action to stem the growing spread of deadly infections such as monkeypox and Ebola between animals and humans in Africa.A new WHO analysis finds zoonotic outbreaks on the African continent have increased by …
Industry

U.S. envoy to meet N. Koreans over denuclearization

Web Desk

WASHINGTON, The U.S. envoy for North Korea will meet with his counterpart from the regime next week to discuss the next steps in dismantling the country’s nuclear weapons program, the State Department said Thursday.Special Representative Stephen Biegun…
Industry

South African President Ramaphosa to use TICAD Summit to advance Africa’s development

Web Desk

PRETORIA, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to use his trip to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) VII Summit next week to advance Africa’s development.The TICAD Summit is set to take place in Yokohama, Japan,…