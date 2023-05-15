National Politics

National Salvation Front calls for release of “political prisoners”

Web Desk

The National Salvation Front called for the immediate release of "political detainees" and an end to the "unjust" legal proceedings against them.

In a statement Monday, the Front warned against the "instrumentalisation of the judiciary and security apparatus by the coup authorities" which "could drag the country into chaos marked by a conflict between society and the State."

The Front denounced the continuation of "random arrests of political activists and civil society activists based on false accusations," mentioning particularly former MP (from the Ennahdha movement) Sahbi Atig and former president of the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries, Abdelmajid Ezzar and lawyer Abdelaziz Essid who was summoned to appear before an investigating judge.

It called on all political and civil forces to overcome ideological differences "so as to restore constitutional legitimacy and develop a consensual plan of economic reforms capable of saving the democratic experience and bringing the country out of the economic crisis."

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

