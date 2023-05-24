General

Sensitise Ghanaians on the National Rent Assistance Scheme – Rent Control Dept. to Media

Web DeskComments Off on Sensitise Ghanaians on the National Rent Assistance Scheme – Rent Control Dept. to Media

The Rent Control Department has appealed to the media to sensitize Ghanaians on the National Rent Assistance Scheme (NRAS) as many of their compatriots are in dire need of accommodation. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Emmanuel Horvi Kporsu, Head of Public Relations, said the scheme which was launched on the 31st of January this year had not received the needed publicity and sensitization in the media space, causing a lot of people in need to remain deprived. 'We have realised that the sensitization is very low and a lot of people are going through housing problems and cannot pay their rent. We are just advising and encouraging them to come on board and apply for this scheme because it is there for Ghanaians no matter your political affiliation. It is there for everybody so people should apply and benefit,' he said. Out of a total of 3670 people who applied for the NRAS, 260 people have been assisted by the scheme so far with 290 pending approval while 1,117 are waiting to be verified for approval with 1,505 denied or had their applications closed. Four hundred and ninety-eight people could not complete their application. It is expected that an estimated 250 new applications will come by June 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

XCMG ouvre son premier centre de pièces détachées en gestion directe en Afrique, renforçant l’appui local

Web Desk

NAIROBI, Kenya, 1er février 2018 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG a ouvert le 6 janvier, à Nairobi (Kenya), son premier centre régional de pièces détachées (« le centre ») en gestion directe, pour approvisionner les entreprises d’Afrique de l’Est. Le centre est le fruit d’une collaboration avec TISCO Construction Ltd., et assure un service rapide aux clients des cinq […]
General

Africa must prepare for the inevitability of a global food crisis says African Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

Web Desk

African Development Bank Group President Dr Akinwumi Adesina says “Africa must prepare for the inevitability of a global food crisis.” He was speaking about Africa’s priorities, as a guest at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center on Friday.Fielding ques…
General

US Africa Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

Web Desk

WASHINGTON — The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday.David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Mo…