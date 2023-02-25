Spain Detects First Suspected Case of Marburg Disease

Spain has identified its first suspected case of Marburg disease.

The Spanish patient is a 34-year-old man who had recently traveled to the Central African nation of Equatorial Guinea. He was in a private hospital but has been transferred to an isolation unit at Hospital La Fe in Valencia for further tests, regional medical officials said.

Marburg virus disease, or MVD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever which affects both people and non-human primates … Primates [including people] can become infected with Marburg virus, and may develop serious disease with high mortality.”

Spanish health officials said Saturday that more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea have recently been quarantined because of Marburg disease.

Earlier this month, two suspected cases of Marburg were detected in Cameroon near its border with Equatorial Guinea.

The World Health Organization says that the “highly virulent disease” can have “a fatality ratio of up to 88%” and “is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease.”

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments for Marburg.

Source: Voice of America