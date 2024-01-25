Woman arrested for alleged possession of smuggled fuel

OSHAKATI: A 44-year-old woman was arrested in the Omusati Region on Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession off over 1 000 litres of fuel believed to have been smuggled into Namibia from neighbouring Angola. The Namibian Police Force's (NamPol) Omusati Crime Investigations Coordinator, Moses Simaho, said the suspect was caught around 08h30 at Onandjaba village in the Okalongo constituency. According to Simaho, the suspect was allegedly found in possession of a large number of 25 litre containers filled with fuel believed to be smuggled from Angola to Namibia. 'She was also found busy selling to customers and the suspect failed to give satisfactory account to possess such fuel,' he said. Simaho indicated that they confiscated 69 containers and N.dollars 420 in cash from the woman. The total value of the confiscated items is yet to be determined. The suspect, amongst others, faces charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act, as well as the Petroleum Products and Energy Act. Police inve stigation into the matter continues. Source: The Namibia Press Agency