Bulgaria Loses Some EUR 1 Bln Due to Lack of State Policy in Cultural Tourism – Expert Says

Bulgaria loses some EUR billion - billion and a half a year due to the lack of a state policy in the field of cultural tourism and this has been going on chronically for thirty years, Institute for Analysis and Assessment in Tourism Director Rumen Draganov said Monday in an interview with BTA on the the eve of the International Tourism Exhibition 'Cultural Tourism 2023', which will start in Veliko Tarnovo on April 20.

The problem comes from the fact that the state does not manage its cultural and historical property, and therefore does not know of its existence and does not allocate the necessary funds to this property to support local economies and create new jobs, he added.

Although it cannot be said how much of the nearly BGN 6 billion annual tourism income in Bulgaria comes from cultural tourism, there is a misunderstanding that 70% comes from sea summer recreational tourism and 20% from winter ski tourism, Draganov argued. This is due to a complete misunderstanding of what cultural tourism represents and the fact it is also year-round, not seasonal, he explained.

'We consider, for example, Varna and Burgas as summer destinations, but we do not note that in Varna there is an opera, philharmonic, theatres, museums and a lot of public state property with many empty accommodation places. The same applies to Burgas. If we mentally remove the sea from these cities, we will see that we are talking about two European cultural destinations for year-round tourism,' the expert pointed out. Draganov added that the state does not invest into cultural advertising and in bringing the local monuments up to the world standards, as development in this direction is being overlooked.

Moreover, in the active summer months, the seaside towns are saturated with cultural events instead of distributing them all over the year and activating spring, autumn and winter, Draganov stated. He added that the fact that the international song contest Golden Orpheus stopped taking place in Sunny Beach resort is also 'contributing' to the lost financial benefits for Bulgaria in cultural tourism. 'Is it so difficult to understand that this festival was Bulgaria's biggest marketing message to Europe, generated a huge number of tourists and its abolition was a giant folly for the still state-owned summer resort,' the expert asked.

Thanks to its natural and historical diversity, Bulgaria has significant resources for the development of tourism, and in particular cultural tourism, says an Eksplika - Global Metrics analysis, published on the Tourism Ministry website. Key among these resources are the UNESCO World Heritage sites, the Hundred National Tourist Sites, thousands of local traditional and cultural attractions, over 40 000 historical monuments, over 160 monasteries, more than 330 museums and galleries, rich traditions in holding festivals and holidays, preserved ethnographic heritage, national cuisine and oenological traditions.

Despite these features, Bulgaria is undetectable on the world map of cultural tourism because the state still does not know who owns the public state property in the part 'cultural tourism' and which minister is in charge of the management of public state property in this part, Draganov argued. In principle, it is under the Regional Development Ministry, but the minister in charge does not know this at all, the Institute for Analysis and Assessment in Tourism Director said.

Dangerous strong earthquake near Tengani, Mozambique / Malawi border – March 8, 2018

Update 12:00 UTC: Shaking map with possible related damage from the natural disaster specialists at CATnews (Risklayer – CEDIM), Karlsruhe, Germany. Map generated by Andreas Schäfer.

Update 11:56 UTC: Main earth movement based on the current focal mechanism. Image courtesy Observatoire Geoscope
Do beach balls looks like Chinese or Latin to you, check this article “Understanding Beach Balls
The focal mechanism of this earthquake is “normal”, in other words the 2 sections are pulled out of each other (white towards both black parts)

Update 10:05 UTC: A strong M5.0 aftershock happened just a couple of minutes ago. Mainshock and aftershock seismogram on 1 image

Update 09:06 UTC:  shaking map of this earthquake. Theoretically only light shaking expected but we fear for stronger shaking

Update 09:05 UTC: Based on the present earthquake parameters (Magnitude, Depth, Population, etc) and our experience with earthquake damage impact, earthquake-report.com does expect at least some slight damage like cracks in walls, fallen tiles, etc.

Most important Earthquake Data:

Magnitude : 5.5

Local Time (conversion only below land) : 2018-03-08 10:49:44

GMT/UTC Time : 2018-03-08 08:49:44

Depth (Hypocenter) : 10 km

Depth and Magnitude updates in the list below.

GEOFON Malawi Mar 08 09:52 4.8 10 MAP<!–

MAP
  • Blz – Very weak shaking
  • Topuito, Mozambique – A slow rocking felt with doors and window blinds moving. No sound.
  • Blantyre – no property damage
  • Mpanga – Shaking lasted about 10 seconds, no property damage
  • Blantyre – Lasted 15 seconds. Very noisy. No obvious damage
  • Lunzu – heard a noise. In the house dishes rattled, the second one was about an hr later
  • Lilongwe – Weak shaking
  • Blantyre – I was in the loo when it happened. Felt like i was taking a dump on an elephants back.
  • mpanga – Light shaking
  • mulanje – I was lying on my bed…the bed was shaking the walls as well…I thought something was on the roof …I rushed outside the ground was shaking too.after maybe 30 seconds I went back inside…it happened again this time not as strong as the first one….and minutes later it happened again…fir the third time.my living room wall hangings fell to the ground.
  • Blantyre – i was in the office then suddenly my hand started shaking as i was holding the mouse of the computer..then i could feel more on my feet..i run quickly outside i was scared
    lol,but.the second one wasn\’t that strong.
  • Harare, Zimbabwe – Light shaking
  • Chirimba – sitting on my computer when the desk started shaking. luckily no damage
  • Zomba – Moderate shaking
  • Blantyre – Moderate shaking
  • BLANTYRE – When the the earth and office building started shaking, we had to run out of the office for fear of an escalation.
  • blantyre – estava no colegio quando aconteceu todos os alunos pularam para de baixo da mesa,sentirmos grandes tremores
  • Limbe – It lasted for 20 sec. I was sticking. Could hear some noises from roof ceiling. Then saw the table shaking. Before I could realise what is happening my help girl came running saying exit the building it\’s earth quake.
  • Limbe – It lasted for 20 sec. I was sticking. Could hear some noises from roof ceiling. Then saw the table shaking. Before I could realise what is happening my help girl came running saying exit the building it\’s earth quake.
  • Blantyre – sound and desk shaking lasted about 10-15 seconds
  • Mangochi – Mi trovavo in banca a Mangochi una forte oscillazione del pavimento mi ha allertata e sono uscita all\’aperto.
    Pensavo fosse una mia immaginazione..perché all\’interno nessuno si é accorto di nulla.
  • Chemba, Mozambique – Wstrząs trwał około 15 sekund.
    To był mój pierwszy raz kiedy doznałam trzęsienia ziemi. Gotowałam obiad kiedy nagle zaczęły równo 10:50 drgać wszystkie naczynia w szafach , czułam jak cały dom się rusza, jak wszystko „chodzi” wybiegłam na dwór i wszystko na szczęście ustało.
  • Neno – The shaking lasted 10 seconds, scaring though
  • Lilongwe – about 3 sec
  • Bangula, Msanhe district – 10-15 seconds, I was sleeping and it won’t me up as it moved me back and forth on my bed, none of my free standing furniture fell down, a couple of our buildings have new cracks in them… the locals mostly got injured but running over each other to get out of buildings
  • Nchalo – Felt the shaking, but not that strong
  • Blantyre – Was in a moving car but saw people running out of buildings only to be told later that it was a tremor. Lasted not more than a minute.
  • Harare, Zimbabwe – It lasted a few seconds and felt my chair moving
  • Blantyre – Was walking in the street when I felt it
  • Blantyre – The earthquake lasted for 10-15seconds and it started at about 10:49am with light then moderate rattling of desks and office furniture. People scrambled to safety. An after shock tremor followed at 11:52am but this time it was very weak and lasted for 5seconds
  • Nsanje – Maybe 40
  • Zomba – I was working and felt the ground moving and the building, a bank shaking, it lasted almost thirty seconds and there was noise in the bank. no property was damaged. Glory to God. An aftershock followed which did not last two seconds later.
  • Larde – Sitting in containerized office and office was shaking slightly for a two to three minutes. No damage.
  • Blantyre – Felt tremor while in office and we all ran outside the building. It was exciting though
  • Zomba – Weak shaking
  • Zomba – I was in the library at chancellor college,, it lasted for approximately 20 seconds,, for a moment fear engulfed me and could see fellow students scrambling to get out of the library,, such an experience you know
  • Blantyre – Was in class, and suddenly desks, chairs and windows started shaking quite a lot.. we were not worried, in fact enjoyed the fact that an earthquake was happening😃( considering it was undamaging) .. It felt like manyhuge rocks were Rollin underground
  • Blantyre – In a ward at QECH. The shaking way moderate and lasted for approximately 15 seconds. The noise was quite high, probably due to loose things in the ward.
    USGS Nsanje, Malawi Mar 08 09:52 5.2 10 MAP<!–

    EMSC Mozambique Mar 08 09:52 4.8 2 MAP<!–

    USGS Nsanje, Malawi Mar 08 08:49 5.6 6 MAP<!–

    GEOFON Malawi Mar 08 08:49 5.5 10 MAP<!–

  • mulanje – Lasted maybe 15-20 seconds and there was light damage– large ceiling light fixtures fell and broke. The shaking was a tremor– not too violent from here but steady.
  • mulanje – Tremor lasting about 15 seconds, light damage– fallen light fixtures.
  • Blantyre – It shook the office building to we had all to rush out from the offices but reports from college of medicine which is just a few kilometers (about 1) says that some office windows have been smashed.
  • Blantyre – Light shaking
  • Blantyre – 10-15 seconds of shaking. No damage
  • THYOLO – THE FIRST ONE WAS 10-15 SECONDS,THE SECOND WAS 10 SECONDS
  • Ngabu – No damage to property nor falling of loose items.
  • Mulanje – There have been two aftershocks so far– one very light and the second stonger one sent us running.
  • Blantyre – I was in my office and then i felt my legs shaking , i asked my workmates if they were feeling it too and they said yes,when i touched my desk it the shaking got stronger and thats when we realised it was an earthquake. But it stopped as we were leaving the office. It lasted about 30 seconds
  • Limbe – Lasted about 30 seconds. People ran out of the building. I felt myself shaking first before I realised it was actually the building shaking. 1 aftershock, felt slightly less, lasted 10 seconds.
  • Blantyre – The first one was a bit wek but the second one was strong and made us run from the building
  • Blantyre – I was seating on the chair in the house, suddenly I felt I was shaking when I looked at my surroundings I noted the furniture and electric appliances were shaking as well then I realised it was an earthquake. I went outside on an open ground for my safety. So far,there hasn\\\’t been any damage. The earthquake lasted less than 30 minutes.
  • Lilongwe – In a three storey building, felt the building shake for about 20 seconds. Everyone in the building felt it. There was another lighter tremor about an hour after the first one. This second one lasted about 5 – 10 seconds.
  • Bangula – For the first one I could feel the ground shaking under me outside and hear the classrooms just behind me shaking. Lasted about 30seconds. Very small damage, a small amount of plaster crumbled off on house. For the second one ground was shaking again, was a bit shorter, about 20seconds.
  • Blantyre – Rumbling sound and furniture rattling about 30 seconds.. had a school evacuation to ensure students safety
  • Limbe – I was in class and then I felt the ground shaking.At first i thought it was a truck but a few seconds in, I saw the ceiling fan shaking. Everyoe ran out
  • Zomba – Strong shaking
