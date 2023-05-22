General

Nandi-Ndaitwah calls on Swapo members to expand party membership

Web DeskComments Off on Nandi-Ndaitwah calls on Swapo members to expand party membership

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on party members to put their differences aside and increase their recruitment efforts to help expand the party's membership. 'As members and leaders we have an obligation to maintain unity and strengthen the Swapo party continuously in order to maintain the leading role in the affairs of the country,' Nandi-Ndaitwah said while addressing a rally at the Dr Romanus Kampungu Stadium in Rundu on Saturday. The VP said the best way for members and leaders of the party to expand membership, is by putting aside any differences that may have arisen because they supported different candidates during last year's congress. 'We should not push away our supporters and sympathisers by behaving in a manner that will make people not appreciate the party. Let's fight against disunity and character assassination as they are the evils that can destroy our party,' Nandi-Ndaitwah stated. She further called on the members, especially those deployed on the ticket of Swapo as members of parliament, ministers, deputy ministers, regional and local authority councillors, to engage the electorate and market the party and its presidential candidate. The VP noted that she is a firm believer of the saying 'Actions speak louder than words' and thus urged members to prioritise selfless service delivery to the people. She said all those who have signed employment contracts with the government should ensure that they perform their duties correctly in the interest of all Namibians. 'There are some indications that there is non-commitment to quality service by some of those who are supposed to ensure effective service delivery. No commitment to effective service delivery stagnates economic growth,' Nandi-Ndaitwah added. The VP further urged the members to identify all forms of corruption and join hands to fight it in every possible way.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Covid-19: Latest global developments

Web Desk

PARIS– Here are some of the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: – Covid deaths hit four-month high in Peru: Peru, the country with the highest Covid-19 death rate in the world,records more than 100 deaths on Friday, a figure not seen for f…
General

Arab Summit: Foreign Minister attends preparatory ministerial meeting

Web Desk

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, on Wednesday, headed the Tunisian delegation to the ministerial preparatory meeting of the 32nd Arab Summit, which will be held on May 19 in Jeddah. Nabil Ammar also attended th…
General

Jobs Undone: Reshaping the Role of Governments toward Markets and Workers in the Middle East and North Africa [EN/AR]

Web Desk

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 — Ensuring the private sector can gain access to markets and compete equally with government-run businesses is vital for countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to create jobs in a region with the highest youth…