Do not lose hope as Jesus is still alive – Rev Akakpo

Reverend Cephas Akakpo, Fiave District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost has asked Christians not to lose hope because Jesus, the Christ is still alive.

'Come and see, the one you are looking for is alive and lives forever,' he said.

He said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should assure believers that whatever problem they encounter would surely come to an end.

Delivering Sunday sermon from Matthew 28:6 at 2023 Easter Convention at Ho-Anlo Kordzi in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, he said, 'He is not here, for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay.'

Rev. Akakpo, who is also the Ho Area Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, said sickness, poverty and embarrassment would not near Christians so far, they believed that Jesus has died for them.

He said the believer would progress and his or her destiny come to pass since the locked doors has been opened in Jesus' name.

The Ho Area Secretary also advised Christians to work hard in their lawful chosen professions to succeed as success does not come by chance, but by choice.

The Easter Convention which started on Wednesday, April 5, was attended by faithfuls from nine Districts of The Church of Pentecost.

Source: Ghana News Agency