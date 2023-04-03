Medical expert highlights need for regular physical exercise

Dr Olaolu Modupe-Oni, Medical Director, HealthGate Medical Centre, has highlighted the need for regular physical exercises to improve brain health, manage weight and reduce the risk of diseases

Modupe-Oni gave the advice on Saturday at an inter-house sports competition, organised by Holy Child Educational Home, with the theme, “The champion in Me”, in Abuja.

He said: “We need to get active and exercise our bodies.

“There are diseases that stem from children not being active. Also being active helps them in their educational endeavours.

“Children need these exercises because it is not only adults that are obese, we also have children obesity.

“Competitions help in the release of positive endorphins when you exercise and it is essential to us all,’’ he said.

He noted that children rarely exercise but focus more on the digital devices like the phones, laptops, computer games and television, which gives them little time for exercises, hence, they are prone to obesity and other diseases.

“We live in a digital era, kids are always in front of laptops, ipads, television and they hardly get any physical activity done.

“These kind of engagements also foster healthy competitions, cooperation amongst them and a sense of camaraderie, and provides academic guidance,’’ he said.

He also advised parents to disclose the medical history of their children to school authorities to enable them know the activities that the students can engage in that will not affect their health.

Mrs Ajibike Olufemi, the school Director, said the inter-house sports activity was to build the students confidence, discover talents and connect them with relevant stakeholders that would groom them for the future.

“There is a high level of potentials and talents in them that we want them to tap from, build on it and make the best use of it.

“We also want them to shun social and negative vices by instilling in them positive and healthy values in such a way that they can have self-confidence, determination and strive hard for success.

“We have some sports council officials that are here to actually identify talents who they can build up and train,’’ she said.

Miss Esther Joel, a student and one of the participants, said engaging in sporting activities is to prepare her pursue a career in basketball.

Similarly, Mr Okewu Anthony, another student, said: “sport makes me happy, makes my brain function well and I intend to pursue a career in the military, so this activity will help me to be strong, agile and ready for the task ahead.’’

One of the parents, Mrs Oluwakemi Annafi, said “the event was an opportunity for parents to network and also to encourage some of us and our children to be medically and physically fit.

“This sporting event enables the children to improve intellectually, gives them a sense of competition and confidence to participate in competition and win.’’

Similarly, another parent, Mrs Ngozi Uzokwu, urged the school to partner with others towards harnessing the sporting potentials of the students to enable them pursue careers and represent the country in sports.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria