General

The embassy in a press release yesterday said the Mandela Washington Fellowship

Web DeskComments Off on The embassy in a press release yesterday said the Mandela Washington Fellowship

The United States (US) Embassy has announced the selection of 16 participants from eight regions in Namibia for the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

The six-week professional development programme, hosted by college and university campuses across the United States, will help fellows develop their leadership skills through academic study, workshops, mentoring, networking with US leaders, and collaboration with local community members.

The embassy in a press release yesterday said the Mandela Washington Fellowship, which was established in 2014, is the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and reflects the United States’ commitment to investing in Africa’s future.

YALI was founded in 2010 to assist young Africans in promoting economic growth and prosperity, strengthening democratic governance, and enhancing peace and security across Africa, according to the statement.

“The Mandela Washington Fellowship has brought together approximately 6 000 young leaders from countries in Sub-Saharan Africa since 2014,” it said.

In June, 28 educational institutions in 20 states and the District of Columbia will host Leadership Institutes for about 700 Mandela Washington Fellows.

To date, the US Embassy in Namibia has sent over 140 young leaders to the US to engage in the programme.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Judo – Kuwait City Asian Open: Tunisia’s Landolsi, Mzoughi take gold

Web Desk

Tunisian judokas Nihel Landolsi (70 kg) and Sarra Mzoughi (+78 kg) bagged gold at the Kuwait City Asian Open 2023.Oumaima Bdioui (-48 kg) and Mohamed Aziz Harbi (- 66 kg) took the fifth spot.Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
General

GHANA’S FOOTBALL CAPTAIN ASAMOAH GYAN’S BABY JET AIRLINES TO BEGIN OPERATION IN DECEMBER

Web Desk

ACCRA– Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that the much awaited Baby Jet airlines would begin its operations in December should all things go as planned.The Ghana’s footballer cum businessman in an interview on Okay FM disclosed that 95% of…
General

CHRAJ tasks Ghanaians to prioritise battle against corruption

Web Desk

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says fighting corruption requires collaborative efforts and, thus, urged Ghanaians to prioritise that agenda to ensure state funds are spent wisely. Mr Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commis…