Tunisia to host High-Level Forum on ‘Second Arab Decade for Disabled Persons 2023-2032’ from October 1 to 5, 2023

Tunisia is hosting from October 1 to 5, under the auspices of the President of the Republic, the high-level Forum on "the Second Arab Decade of Disabled Persons 2023-2032," reads a statement of the Social Affairs Ministry.

Tunisia will also host, during the same period, an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs devoted to examining the social issues featuring on the agenda of the fifth session of the Arab Summit on Economic and Social Development which will be held in Mauritania.

The forum is organized by the Social Affairs Ministry in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Arab League in accordance with the decision resulting from the 42nd Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs (Doha, January 26, 2023). ) related to the organsation of Council activities in Arab countries in 2023.

The second Arab decade for people with disabilities crowns the efforts of Arab countries under the aegis of the Arab League to support policies, programmes and mechanisms destined to persons with disabilities.

The Second Arab Decade includes seventeen axes related to legislation, policies, social services, health and education, the guarantee of an independent life as well as participation in political life, cultural activities and sports.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse