Katsina senator-elect, Yar’Adua promises to deliver on campaign promises

Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Senator-elect for Katsina Central Senatorial District, has promised to deliver his campaign promises to the people of the zone.

Yar’Adua, who toured the 11 local government areas that constitute his senatorial district, said the visit was to thank them for the election victory.

The statement was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Abubakar Umar, a legal practitioner and member of the APC in the state.

Yar’Adua said the visit was to show appreciation to the people on behalf of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu; Katsina State Governor-elect, Dr Dikko Radda and his humble self.

“The tour, which started on Tuesday, 28th of March to Saturday, 1st of April, 2023 across the local governments, was to express gratitude and appreciation to the people who stood firm to see that the APC emerged victorious in the just-concluded elections and to assure them of our commitments in making sure that the campaign promises are prioritised.

“The tour involved meeting with traditional rulers, party EXCOS and stakeholders from each local government,” he said.

The senator-elect, a retired Lt.-Col. in the army and younger brother to late President Umaru Yar’Adua, said it was imperative for him to visit his constituents just as he did before the elections to let them know that they had made the right choice.

“We will do everything within our capacity to see that your concerns are taken care of, especially the issue of banditry that has destabilised the peace in the state.

“The President-elect Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Katsina Governor-elect Dr. Dikko Umar Radda and myself have Issue of insecurity as one of our top most priorities,” he said.

On his part, Umar said the visit was a tip of the iceberg out of what the lawmaker-elect had in store for the people.

According to him, hopefully, this practice of holding townhall meetings will be a continuous one as it afford the people the opportunity to interact with their elected representatives and voice their concerns.

Sani Baba, a resident of Batsari Local Government in the state, thanked the senator-elect for the engagement.

Baba, a 45-year-old farmer, said Yar’Adua’s visit was the first time any elected official would ever embarked on such a tour to show appreciation to the electorate.

“This shows that the newly elected government is serious with its campaign promises and the people can count on them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senatör-elect was awarded a certificate of merit at Kaita Local Government Area by representative of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Aliyu Kaita.

Other party members in company of Yar’Adua include Mr Usman Banye, member-elect representing Rimi, Batagarawa and Charanchi; Hon. Mu’azu Tsagero; Alhaji Tanimu Gwarzo and Alhaji Abdullahi Moda.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria