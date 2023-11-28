Minister of Foreign Affairs meets members of Tunisian community in Spain

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, met Monday with members of the Tunisian community living in Spain. The Minister inquired about the living conditions of Tunisians living in Spain, their concerns and their expectations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Tunisian Embassy in Madrid, according to a press release from the Ministry. He underlined the Ministry's concern to provide the best possible services to Tunisians abroad through the recent adoption of an organisational chart that gives them special attention. For their part, members of the Tunisian diaspora stressed the need to set up a network that would bring together Tunisian skilled workers based in Spain. They spoke of the difficulties they face in obtaining residence permits, especially for students, and visas for their family members. Nabil Ammar visited Spain to participate in the 8th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse