General

Ministry of Telecommunications launches First Forum on Cyber security

Web DeskComments Off on Ministry of Telecommunications launches First Forum on Cyber security

Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) announced Monday in Luanda plans to hold the 1st Forum and Exhibition on Cyber security on May 10 this year.

The incumbent minister, Mário de Oliveira, announced so at a press conference, stating that the event will bring together experts, specialists, representatives of public and private companies.

The event will discuss network security strategies and information systems, to increase the guarantees of a free, secure and efficient use of cyberspace.

Mário de Oliveira admitted the existence of a reality of insecurity and Cyber-Crime in the various sectors, leading to the conclusion of a high exposure of information, in face of the situation, he hopes that the meeting will help gather ideas for an effective solution.

The forum will focus on a round table with the theme: The vision of public entities on the impact of cyber attacks on their activity.

The participants will also discuss topics such as the importance of Angolan legislation in fight against Cyber-Crime, the impact of preventing Cyber Crime and the security operations center at the service of Cyber Security of the government, public and private companies.

The minister described cyber security as crucial for the national economy, by providing a good environment for foreign private investment.

Cyber security is the practice of protecting computers and servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks and data against malicious attacks, also called information technology security or electronic information security.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

HRW: Don’t Let Global Rights Decline Obscure Abuses in Africa

Web Desk

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA Africa doesn’t take top billing in this year’s roundup of global human rights concerns. That dubious honor goes to the dangerous trend of intolerance and populist leadership in the United States, Russia and China, which Huma…
General

Algerian, French Presidents Hold Phone Talks After Months Of Diplomatic Riffs

Web Desk

ALGIERS – Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, yesterday held phone talks, with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, after months of diplomatic tension.According to a statement issued by the Algerian presidency, the two sides “discussed bilate…
General

Rights Groups: Amhara Forces in Ethiopia Committed Atrocities in Tigray

Web Desk

Rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch say forces from Ethiopia’s Amhara region have committed a series of atrocities in the neighboring Tigray region.According to the two group’s reports, released Thursday, Amhara region militia fo…