Ministry of Telecommunications launches First Forum on Cyber security

Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) announced Monday in Luanda plans to hold the 1st Forum and Exhibition on Cyber security on May 10 this year.

The incumbent minister, Mário de Oliveira, announced so at a press conference, stating that the event will bring together experts, specialists, representatives of public and private companies.

The event will discuss network security strategies and information systems, to increase the guarantees of a free, secure and efficient use of cyberspace.

Mário de Oliveira admitted the existence of a reality of insecurity and Cyber-Crime in the various sectors, leading to the conclusion of a high exposure of information, in face of the situation, he hopes that the meeting will help gather ideas for an effective solution.

The forum will focus on a round table with the theme: The vision of public entities on the impact of cyber attacks on their activity.

The participants will also discuss topics such as the importance of Angolan legislation in fight against Cyber-Crime, the impact of preventing Cyber Crime and the security operations center at the service of Cyber Security of the government, public and private companies.

The minister described cyber security as crucial for the national economy, by providing a good environment for foreign private investment.

Cyber security is the practice of protecting computers and servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks and data against malicious attacks, also called information technology security or electronic information security.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)