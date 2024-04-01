Weather sometimes densely cloudy in north and partly cloudy elsewhere Monday evening

Tunis: The weather on Monday evening will be partly cloudy in the north and partly cloudy in the rest of the regions, according to a bulletin from the National Meteorology Institute. The wind will blow from the north in the north and centre and from the east in the south, and will be relatively strong to strong near the coasts and in the highlands, and moderate to relatively strong in the rest of the regions. Overnight temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius in most regions and as low as 13 degrees Celsius in the highlands. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse